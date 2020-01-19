Princess Diana’s close friend shares unseen snap of daughter with Prince Harry

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 13:18 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:22 EST, 19 January 2020

Princess Diana’s shut pal Rosa Monckton has shared a never-seen-before image of her daughter snuggled as much as Prince Harry – whose abdication she lamented as ‘a loss to the royal household and the nation’.

The businesswoman, 66, tweeted the image of Domenica Lawson, who has Down’s Syndrome, as a baby with the younger prince.

Domenica, 24, Diana’s goddaughter, is photographed clutching a doll and smiling beside Harry who crouches down subsequent to her.

The businesswoman, 66, tweeted the image of 24-year-old Domenica Lawson as a baby with the younger prince (proven)

Monckton was considered one of Diana’s finest associates and one of many final to see the Princess alive (pictured collectively throughout the Bond Avenue Christmas lights change on in 1993)

Her emotionally-charged tweet (pictured) got here after the Queen launched an announcement ironing out the main points of Harry and Meghan’s future outdoors the Royal ranks

The heartfelt caption learn: ‘Domenica and Harry. Farewell Prince Harry. Such a loss to the royal household and the nation.’

Monckton was considered one of Diana’s finest associates and one of many final to see the Princess alive.

The pair holidayed collectively in Greece a fortnight earlier than the Royal was killed in a automobile crash in Paris in 1997.

Her emotionally-charged tweet got here after the Queen launched an announcement ironing out the main points of Harry and Meghan’s future outdoors the Royal ranks.

In an entire severance from Household duties, the pair (pictured in London final week) will now not use their HRH titles and pays again £2.4million spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage

In an entire severance from Household duties, the pair will now not use their HRH titles and pays again £2.4million spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

Monckton met Diana in 1991 once they have been launched by the spouse to the then Brazilian ambassador Lúcia Flecha de Lima.

Diana is pictured with Domenica at her christening

She shortly turned one of many Princess’s most trusted confidantes and, reflecting on their bond, advised the Occasions in 2017: ‘The rationale our friendship was so sturdy was as a result of she was so needy at the moment. It was straight into, ”I am so sad, I do not know what to do”.’

Monkton, a jeweller, has beforehand revealed her, Diana and Flecha de Lima referred to as themselves ‘The Three Musketeers’ and even wore matching brooches.

The brooches, commissioned by Monckton, are within the form of a cloak and dagger, symbolising the enjoyable that they had avoiding the glare of the flashbulbs collectively on secret holidays to Bali and Greece.

She described Diana as a ‘actually hands-on godmother. Terribly’.

The daughter of the late Gilbert Walter Riversdale Monckton, 2nd Viscount Monckton of Brenchley, Monckton is an energetic disabilities campaigner.

Impressed by her daughter, Rosa began a Brighton-based charity, Workforce Domenica, which funds work coaching and placements for learning-disabled younger women and men.

When one other daughter, Natalia, was stillborn, Diana organized to have her buried within the gardens at Kensington Palace.