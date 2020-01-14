Princess Eugenie puts on a brave face as she enjoys night out in London 

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 21:05 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:06 EST, 13 January 2020

A smiling Princess Eugenie was pictured within the early hours of this morning leaving one in all London’s most prestigious resorts, amid chaos throughout the remainder of the royal family.

The 29-year-old had spent Monday night on the Connaught Resort in Mayfair, after senior royals gathered at Sandringham on Monday to debate the way forward for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following their shock announcement that they needed to step again from royal duties.

The Princess placed on a courageous face as she braved the showers in London and wore a black tailor-made coat over a navy blue patterned gown with tights and boots.

Eugenie, who’s the Queen’s granddaughter and tenth in line to the British throne beamed as she bought right into a automotive and was pushed away.

Prince Eugenie is image in a automotive leaving the Connaught Resort in Mayfair after a tricky day for the royals

The 29-year-old braved the London showers and wrapped up in a black tailor-made coat, wore over a blue gown and tights

Her look comes as senior royals mentioned the way forward for Meghan and Harry (Harry pictured above)

Eugenie is taken into account as a key royal determine, however did not appear to let the drama surrounding her cousin Harry fear her.

The Princess has additionally needed to face her fair proportion of dramas in current months, following her father Prince Andrew’s look on Newsnight.

Eugenie was additionally pictured final week leaving Kensington Palace after the household had gathered on the residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton, to rejoice Kate’s 38th birthday.

Eugenie seemed to the ground as she left the lodge, she can also be thought to have attended Kate Middleton’s birthday celebrations final week

Princess Eugenie was pushed from Kensington Palace in London on Thursday

She seemed downcast when leaving the palace, however appeared to have perked up this week, after spending time on the Mayfair venue.

World-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten works on the lodge and a important course may set you again greater than £70 on the restaurant.

On Monday Prince Harry travelled to Sandringham to ask his 93-year-old grandmother, father and brother to let him and his spouse preserve their royal titles whereas residing overseas and grabbing ‘monetary independence’ to earn their very own cash utilizing the Sussex model, which specialists say may very well be price £400million.

Charles can also be stated to be ‘damage’ by Harry and Meghan’s resolution to stop as a result of he has secretly given them hundreds of thousands to fund their lavish way of life and furnish their Windsor residence in a present of ‘love’ for the couple since they married 20 months in the past, in response to the Night Customary.

The monarch is beneath extra stress to discover a method ahead as a result of the Sussexes may give a tell-all interview to their buddy Oprah Winfrey and ‘pontificate’ concerning the royal household’s ‘racism and sexism’ if they don’t get their method at Sandringham, palace aides worry.

The couple are stated to see their long-term future within the US – however not whereas President Donald Trump is President – with pals claiming whereas the couple plan to dwell in Canada at first their final goal is to have a house and enterprise in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry stands together with his then-fiancé Meghan Markle (pictured) outdoors Kensington Palace after making their engagement announcement again in November 2017