Princess Eugenie shares unseen photo of her engagement to Jack Brooksbank two years ago

23 January 2020

Princess Eugenie has shared an unseen photograph of her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, from January 2018.

The royal, 29, who hasn’t posted for 2 months amid the controversy over her father Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein connections, broke her silence to pay tribute to Jack, 34, who she married in October 2019 at Windsor Fort.

Sharing an image of her engagement on the 22 January 2018, taken within the Image Gallery at Buckingham Palace, writing: ‘On this present day two years in the past…Jack and I introduced we had been engaged.’

Jack and Eugenie will be seen beaming, with Eugenie dressed within the floral frock by Erdem she beforehand wore for a photograph shoot with Harper’s Bazaar in 2016, teamed with Jimmy Choo footwear.

The publish is the primary photograph Eugenie has shared since November, when Prince Andrew was sacked by the Queen for ‘damaging the monarchy over the Epstein scandal’.

The image rapidly racked up nearly 130,000 likes on Instagram.

Welcoming Eugenie again to social media, one fan wrote: ‘Aww. Welcome again to Instagram. I hope you and Jack are doing nicely. You might be an incredible particular person, philanthropist and Princess.’

One other added: ‘So candy. Good to see you on right here once more. You’ve been missed!’.

Elsewhere one stated: ‘Love this. And hopefully marriage is simply as stunning as you hoped’.

And commenting on the marriage robe Eugenie wore, a fan gushed: ‘Your costume was one in every of my favorites!’.

Eugenie wore a V-neck costume constructed from a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose mix with a low again, designed to show the scars from her childhood operation for scoliosis, designed by London-based Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos for her marriage ceremony at St George’s Chapel in October 2018.

Eugenie was recognized with scoliosis and underwent corrective surgical procedure aged simply 12, with a pair of eight-inch titanium rods inserted alongside her backbone to rebuild it because of a curvature.

The operation resulted in a distinguished scar, which Eugenie wore with satisfaction, choosing a backless robe for her marriage ceremony.

The physician who carried out her surgical procedure was even in attendance on the ceremony, invited by Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie, 29, who underwent spinal surgical procedure to deal with scoliosis aged 12, wore a marriage robe to point out her scar at her marriage ceremony to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018