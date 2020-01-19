Princess Stéphanie of Monaco attends 44th International Circus Festival in Monaco

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco appeared in excessive spirits as she joined her three youngsters, together with eldest daughter Pauline Ducruet, for the 44th Worldwide Circus Competition in Monaco.

The royal, 54, oozed type and class as she joined Pauline, 25, son Louis Ducruet, 27, and daughter Camille Gottlieb, 21, for the colorful occasion in Monte Carlo on January 19.

The mother-of-three, who’s the youngest baby of actress Grace Kelly and the sister of Albert II, donned a knee-length purple coat layered over a pair of sensible black trousers as she greeted acrobats and performers on the international circus extravaganza.

Princess Stéphanie, who’s president of the worldwide circus occasion, teamed her elegant ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and a slick purple purse over her shoulder.

The royal, whose darkish shiny had been styled into a brief bob, complemented her look with a pair silver earrings.

In the meantime Pauline sported an outsized gray chequered blazer over a white T-shirt as she joined her mom and siblings for the celebration.

The younger royal teamed her look with a pair of blue denims and sensible black sneakers which featured a gold buckle on the high.

Letting her brown locks relaxation gently towards her shoulders, Pauline accessorised her look with a pair of silver watches and silver dangling earrings.

The annual worldwide circus pageant, which is being held from January 16-26, sees the world’s finest performers come earlier than an viewers to exhibit their craft.

This 12 months, the pageant celebrated the horse which has performed a outstanding function in circus performances for lots of of years.

Among the many performers at this 12 months’s annual pageant was Clown Henry Ayala, Duo Vladimir, Clown Elastic and La Troupe Acrobatique de Shandong.

Princess Stéphanie, whose father Prince Ranier III of Monaco created the the primary pageant in 1974, is a patron of the eye-catching present and likewise helps to supervise the acts that can carry out and the choreography.

The princess, who’s president of the worldwide circus occasion, waved to the crowds