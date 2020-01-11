Printing firms demand compensation after decision to move May bank holiday

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Small printing firms have demanded compensation after a authorities choice to alter a financial institution vacation date price them lots of of hundreds of kilos.

Final yr the Authorities mentioned that the early Might financial institution vacation can be moved from Monday Might four to Friday Might eight with a purpose to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The announcement was made on June 7 after a lot of firms had already printed their calendars and diaries for 2020.

Final time the vacation was moved in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day, firms had been outdated 18 months beforehand.

Stuart Bennett, the director of A M Print Finishers in Hertfordshire informed The Telegraph the change had been ‘near catastrophic’.

He mentioned it had price the agency £200,00zero to reprint supplies and complained that there was no supply of compensation from the federal government.

For different firms it could have been too costly to reprint inventory, that means some calendars and diaries will probably be offered with the unsuitable date for the vacation.

One enterprise supervisor from The Stamford Pocket book mentioned their diaries for 2020 had been already on the cabinets by June 2019.

One vendor even needed to take away the web page from 300,00zero calendars and produce sticker packs for lots of the others.

Mike Cherry, the nationwide chairman of the Federation of Small Companies mentioned that whereas the commemoration was a massively vital occasion, the Authorities ought to give companies as a lot discover as attainable.

The Division for Enterprise, Vitality and Industrial Technique mentioned the announcement was made as quickly because it was sensible.

They added that there have been no present plans for compensation.