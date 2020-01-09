“Printing Mistake”: Ajit Pawar On Ministry Allocation To Upset Minister

Ajit Pawar mentioned that Chief Minister will make adjustments to Vijay Wadettiwar portfolio. (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday mentioned that Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar was purported to get Reduction and Rehabilitation Ministry, however as a result of “printing mistake”, the listing talked about Earthquake Rehabilitation as his portfolio.

Mr Pawar mentioned that though this made Mr Wadettiwar upset, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of creating the “necessary correction” in his portfolio.

Speaking to reporters after a gathering of NCP ministers chaired by celebration chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar mentioned, “Wadettiwar was supposed to get Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, but by mistake the list mentioned Earthquake Rehabilitation (as his portfolio). He got upset with it. However, CM Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of making the necessary correction.”

“Every party had been given certain portfolios to be distributed among its probable candidates. What happened in case of Wadettiwar is a printing mistake at the time of the finalisation of the list,” the NCP chief mentioned.

Commenting on the celebration chief’s interplay with ministers, Ajit Pawar mentioned, “He asked all the ministers to strike a balance between the ministry’s work and party work. We need to make the NCP stronger.”