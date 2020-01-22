“Priority Not Development But Hindu Rashtra “: Shashi Tharoor Attacks BJP

Growth isn’t on the BJP’s agenda, Shashi Tharoor mentioned. (File)

Kolkata:

Congress chief Shashi Tharoor as we speak mentioned that within the absence of any growth agenda, the ruling BJP desires is to create a “Hindu rashtra“.

Talking on the Kolkata Literary Meet, Mr Tharoor additionally claimed that the actual “tukde tukde gang” is the BJP, which is dividing the nation into bits and items.

“With no development on its agenda, the ruling party is making a complete exposition of its agenda to create a Hindu rashtra,” Mr Tharoor claimed.

The centre doesn’t have the mentality for growth, the Congress chief alleged.

“The real tukde-tukde gang is the ruling party which is dividing the country into bits and pieces. The party wants to divide us further the way the British Raj did through the divide and rule policy”, he mentioned.

“Should religion be a determinant for nationhood? Mahatma Gandhi went for a secular India, unlike Pakistan which went on to become an Islamic state. Our Constitution reflects dignity and equality for all. The Constitution reflects that and also essentially rejected the idea of religion-based citizenship,” Mr Tharoor mentioned.

“BJP leaders often quote Swami Vivekananda but in his famous Chicago speech, he had greeted the people of all faiths of the world as brothers and sisters. But BJP has reduced this to six faiths and three nations”, he mentioned.

Mr Tharoor was referring to the amended Citizenship Act that seeks to offer Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis getting into India on or earlier than December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after 5 years of residence right here.

Referring to the proposed nationwide NRC, Mr Tharoor mentioned 65 per cent of the folks shouldn’t have documentation. “This is what the present government has burdened us with”.

On the financial entrance, he alleged that the BJP has destroyed the economic system and introduced in demonetisation “in Tughlaqi style”.

“There is high level of unemployment, record number of farmers committing suicides. There is food price inflation”, he mentioned.

Even buyers’ confidence is shattered as seen the best way the BJP sneered at Amazon’s, the Congress chief added.