Priscilla Kelly Joins Conversation About Tessa Blanchard’s Bullying

Tessa Blanchard got here below fireplace simply at some point away from her Influence World Title match at Arduous To Kill. Accusations have been product of her spitting in a lady’s face and calling her the N-word. Chelsea Inexperienced additionally commented about Blanchard’s bullying.

Priscilla Kelly added to this Tessa Blanchard dialog. She is reminded of Blanchard’s feedback a few spot she did some time in the past that went viral. Blanchard was “disgusted” by Kelly’s kayfabe bloody tampon spot.

Tessa Blanchard apparently continued to “drag” Kelly’s title about that notorious spot. If she doesn’t keep in mind, Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Bear in mind publicly placing me down on twitter final 12 months for one thing that didn’t contain you in any way, then persevering with to pull my title to different individuals for it? Pepperidge Farm Remembers. It is best to most likely delete this tweet.

That is horrible timing for Tessa, but it surely was sparked by a tweet from her telling girls to “try supporting one another.” She stated that “cool things” would occur. That is what occurred when Tessa Blanchard tweeted one thing like that out.

Additionally, in case you’d prefer to be reminded of what Blanchard stated about Priscilla Kelly, you may see that under.