Prisoner in his 40s dies after ‘having his throat slashed’ in London’s Thameside jail 

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Printed: 15:00 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:04 EST, 12 January 2020

A prisoner has died after his throat was reportedly slashed by one other inmate within the early hours of Sunday morning.

The sufferer, in his 40s, was discovered with knife accidents by police at Class B jail HMP Thameside in Greenwich, London.

One other inmate, believed to be in his 30s, is in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

The inmate died after he was reportedly slashed within the throat by a fellow prisoner at HMP Thameside

One girl, whose associate is an inmate at Thameside, instructed London Information On-line: ‘He mentioned the jail is in lockdown as a person has been discovered killed in his cell. He was in a cell with somebody who was clearly excessive threat. Thameside jail is uncontrolled. This might have been prevented.’

A Met Police spokesman instructed Mail On-line: ‘Police had been referred to as at 02:37hrs on Sunday, 12 January to HMP Thameside in Greenwich after an inmate was found affected by a slash harm.

‘The person, aged in his 40s, was pronounced useless on the scene by London Ambulance Service.

‘Officers are working to tell his subsequent of kin. Formal identification and a autopsy examination will happen sooner or later.

‘A person, believed to be aged in his late 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and brought into custody.’