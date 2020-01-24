Prisoners in UK’s toughest jails to be scanned for drugs in crackdown on contraband behind bars 

By Every day Mail Reporter

Prisoners will face X-ray scans for medication and contraband hidden inside their our bodies in a serious crackdown.

Ministers introduced a brand new £28million fund to put in the know-how at 16 prisons with dangerous smuggling issues.

The scanners present up unlawful substances, mobiles and weapons hidden in physique cavities or swallowed.

Prisoners will face X-ray scans for medication and contraband hidden inside their our bodies in a serious crackdown. HMP Leeds (pictured) already has the tools put in

A trial at one jail led to 300 unlawful gadgets being present in its first yr.

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer mentioned: ‘They may assist to stem the stream of contraband and permit officers to concentrate on rehabilitation.’

The scanners have been developed particularly for the Jail Service and produce way more detailed pictures than have been accessible to jail safety workers till now.

HMP Leeds Governor Steve Robson, which already has the tools, mentioned: ‘It has been an actual sport changer.’

The equipment shall be put in HMP Exeter, Durham, Preston, Liverpool, Birmingham, Hewell in Worcestershire, Lincoln, Bedford, Norwich, Chelmsford, Winchester, Elmley in Kent, London’s Pentonville and Wandsworth, Bristol and Cardiff.

They may then be rolled out to virtually each male jail in England and Wales.

