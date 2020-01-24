‘Prithvi is Kangana Ranaut’s child’: This is what scared Rangoli Chandel

PM Modi is most deserving candidate of democracy: Kangana Ranaut













Kangana Ranaut shares a heat and robust bond with sister Rangoli Chandel. From popping out to assist one another if an argument arises to talking up for one another, the 2 sisters have proved that nothing can are available between them. And the start of Rangoli’s son, Prithvi, has solely introduced them nearer.

Nonetheless, there was a time when Rangoli feared that media would consider her son to be Kangana Ranaut’s. On the screening of Panga, Kangana revealed, “When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, ‘I want to post them.’ I said, ‘You’re on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?’ She is like, ‘Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white and like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya’,” reported by Bollywoodshaadis.

“She is like, ‘Yeh mera bachcha lag hi nahi raha. People will say iska hi hoga, isne isko de diya. We are constantly living in a certain fear ki kaun kahaan se humein kya bol dega ,” Rangoli had stated. Rangoli is usually seen sharing photos of Kangana Ranaut indulging in some ‘maasi love’ with Prithvi and the images at all times flip our hearts mushy.

Cheesy movies to get Rangoli’s surgical procedures performed

Not too long ago, Kangana had revealed that she did a number of cheesy movies to economize for her sister, who’s an acid-attack survivor. “I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty,” Kangana had stated.

“Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries,” she revealed.