Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour

The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took one other step in the direction of an India comeback after being named within the A squad for the tour of New Zealand. The 20-year-old has been named within the squad for 3 one-day video games in addition to two four-day video games. Shaw has been in chic contact since getting back from an eight-month doping ban final month. The teen made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener in opposition to Baroda.

Although India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, Shaw may make the Take a look at squad for the New Zealand sequence as a reserve opener.

After choosing the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, choice committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they need Shaw to get as a lot “game time as possible”.

Shaw had made a memorable Take a look at debut final 12 months, scoring 100 in opposition to the West Indies in Rajkot.

Hanuma Vihari will captain India within the first-class video games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill within the 50-over format.

Take a look at specialists like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma will get a lot wanted match time in New Zealand forward of the two-Take a look at sequence, starting in Wellington on February 21. The second Take a look at will probably be performed in Christchurch from February 29.

“As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game,” mentioned Prasad.

Agarwal has been picked for each one-dayers as properly the 2 four-day matches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been recovering from his again surgical procedure, has been named within the one-day squad and is anticipated to make a nationwide comeback through the tour of New Zealand.

“(As for) Hardik, we will have a look at him in the third week of January,” Prasad added.

India A squad for 2 tour matches and three one-day video games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

India A squad for 1st four-day recreation: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (capt), KS Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan.

India A squad for 2nd four-day recreation: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari (capt), KS Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel.