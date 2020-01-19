Prithvi Shaw Makes Case For Selection With 150 Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Prithvi Shaw brightened his probabilities to enter the Indian Check squad after slamming an impressive 150 in opposition to New Zealand XI in Lincoln on Sunday. The promising teenager’s essential knock guided India to publish a large 372 within the second one-day heat up sport in opposition to the Kiwis. Opening for his facet, Shaw took India to a flying begin with Mayank Agarwal (32) as they added 89 runs for the opening wicket. With the middle-order failing to ship, it was Shaw who ensured the guests attain complete.

Shaw’s knock was laced with 22 boundaries and two hits into the stands.

The 20-year-old had lately suffered a shoulder harm whereas diving to avoid wasting an overthrow throughout Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy sport in opposition to Karnataka. After injuring his left shoulder whereas fielding, the Mumbai opener was despatched to the Nationwide Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an evaluation of the harm.

After this brillinat knock, Shaw is likley to be in competition for the senior workforce’s Check tour of New Zealand.

The primary Check in opposition to New Zealand will start February 21 on the Basin Reserve in Wellington.