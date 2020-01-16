Prithvi Shaw “Really Excited” To Join India A For New Zealand Tour

Match-again opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday departed for New Zealand to affix the India A squad. He will probably be taking part in three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Exams in opposition to New Zealand A. “On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018,” Shaw tweeted with an image of himself from flight.

On my solution to New Zealand. Actually excited to affix my teammates. One in every of my favorite locations the place we gained the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018. pic.twitter.com/TU3svQgcCQ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 16, 2020

Shaw had just lately suffered a shoulder damage whereas diving to avoid wasting an overthrow throughout Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy recreation in opposition to Karnataka. After injuring his left shoulder whereas fielding, the Mumbai opener was despatched to the Nationwide Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an evaluation of the damage.

Nonetheless, on Wednesday, the 20-year previous handed his health take a look at and was seen batting within the nets.

India ‘A’ will start their marketing campaign with a three-match one-day collection adopted by two four-dayers from January 22.

Shaw may be in rivalry for the senior staff’s Take a look at tour of New Zealand, which begins eleven days after India ‘A’ end their tour. The primary Take a look at in opposition to New Zealand will start February 21 on the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The India ‘A’ squad, excluding Shaw, had left for New Zealand final week.