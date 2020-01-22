Prithvi Shaw Stars As India A Beat New Zealand A To Take Series Lead

In-form Prithvi Shaw flourished but once more as India A notched up a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand A within the first unofficial ODI in Lincoln on Wednesday. A day after being picked because the injured Shikhar Dhawan’s substitute in India’s ODI squad for the task towards New Zealand’s senior group, the 20-year-old Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to put the muse for the visiting group’s chase. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who changed Dhawan in India’s T20 squad, blazed away to a 21-ball 39, whereas Suryakumar Yadav hammered 35 off a mere 19 deliveries.

Chasing 231 after opting to area, India accomplished the duty with greater than 20 overs to spare on the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj was essentially the most profitable bowler for India A, choosing up three wickets for 33 runs in 6.three overs, whereas there have been two wickets apiece for Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel. Their efforts helped India A bowl out New Zealand A for 230 with 9 balls to spare within the 50-over match.

Fairly a couple of dwelling group gamers bought off the blocks simply however couldn’t go on to make substantial contributions.

Rachin Ravindra top-scored with 49 off 58 balls and skipper Tom Bruce made 47 off 55.

India A bought their chase off to a brisk begin with Shaw and his opening accomplice Mayank Agarwal (29) choosing the gaps at will. The guests had raced to 79 in 9.1 overs when Shaw fell to James Neesham.

The 20-year-old Shaw, who got here into the match after a 100-ball 150 in a follow recreation, hit 5 fours and three sixes.

Captain Shubman Gill (30) bought out after getting his eye in and after that, Samson confirmed his prowess, smoking two maximums and three boundaries. Mumbai participant Suryakumar, who may use the large deal with to good impact, struck three fours and two sixes to take his group near victory.

Vijay Shankar (20) and Krunal Pandya (13) then bought the job completed as India A took lead within the three-match sequence.

The second and third unofficial ODIs shall be performed in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday respectively.