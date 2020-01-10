Priti Patel sends extradition notice to the US for spy’s wife charged with death of Harry Dunn

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:18 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:25 EST, 10 January 2020

The spouse of an American spy accused of killing Oxfordshire teenager Harry Dunn is dealing with extradition to the UK.

Residence Secretary Priti Patel has formally requested america handy over Anna Sacoolas, 42, who’s refusing to fly again to Britain to face costs for the loss of life of the 19-year-old motorcyclist in a driving accident.

It piles stress on the the US authorities to reply to the general public anger brewing throughout the Atlantic that she is openly dodging British justice.

Harry, from Banbury, was allegedly knocked off his bike by Sacoolas driving her Volvo XC90 on the incorrect facet of the highway.

Anne Sacoolas (left), accused of killing Oxfordshire teenager Harry Dunn (proper), is dealing with extradition to the UK

However Sacoolas, who had diplomatic immunity and so couldn’t been arrested within the UK, bolted again throughout the Atlantic with the assistance of the US embassy.

On December 20 the Crown Prosecution Service charged Sacoolas with inflicting loss of life by harmful driving.

The mother-of-two’s refusal to face British justice has sparked an enormous public clamour within the UK for her extradition.

Confirming the extradition request, a spokesman mentioned: ‘Following the Crown Prosecution Service’s charging resolution, the Residence Workplace has despatched an extradition request to america for Anne Sacoolas on costs of inflicting loss of life by harmful driving.

‘That is now a call for the US authorities.’

But her lawyer has mentioned that she wouldn’t return voluntarily to Britain to presumably face jail for ‘a horrible however unintentional accident.’

Reacting to the extradition request on behalf of Harry Dunn’s household, spokesman Radd Seiger mentioned: ‘I’ve discovered that the extradition request for Anne Sacoolas has been delivered in the present day to america Division of Justice in accordance with the necessities specified by the treaty between the 2 international locations and I’ve notified the mother and father.

‘This won’t in fact carry Harry again, however within the circumstances of all that this household have been via, they’re happy with the event and really feel that it’s a large step in direction of attaining justice for Harry and making good on the promise that they made to him on the evening he died that they might safe justice for him.

‘Regardless of the unwelcome public feedback presently emanating from the US administration that Anne Sacoolas won’t ever be returned, Harry’s mother and father, as victims, will merely stay up for the authorized course of unfolding, because it should now do, assured within the data that the rule of legislation might be upheld.

‘They may merely take issues one step at a time and never get forward of themselves. Nonetheless, nobody, whether or not diplomat or in any other case, is above the legislation.’