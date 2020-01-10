News

Privatisation Will Strengthen Civil Aviation Sector, Says Hardeep Puri

January 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Privatisation Will Strengthen Civil Aviation Sector, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

We’re at the moment within the strategy of privatisation programme for our flight carriers, Hardeep Puri mentioned

New Delhi:

Privatisation will strengthen the civil aviation sector and assist in its enlargement, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday mentioned.

“This sector provides opportunities for not just players within the country but outside. We are currently in the process of privatisation programme for our flight carriers,” he mentioned.

“Privatisation will strengthen the aviation sector and will contribute in its expansion both in short and medium term,” Mr Puri mentioned on the curtain raiser occasion for the upcoming WINGS INDIA 2020, the nation’s newest version of civil aviation exhibition to be held in Hyderabad in March.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment