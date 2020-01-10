Privatisation Will Strengthen Civil Aviation Sector, Says Hardeep Puri

We’re at the moment within the strategy of privatisation programme for our flight carriers, Hardeep Puri mentioned

New Delhi:

Privatisation will strengthen the civil aviation sector and assist in its enlargement, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday mentioned.

“This sector provides opportunities for not just players within the country but outside. We are currently in the process of privatisation programme for our flight carriers,” he mentioned.

“Privatisation will strengthen the aviation sector and will contribute in its expansion both in short and medium term,” Mr Puri mentioned on the curtain raiser occasion for the upcoming WINGS INDIA 2020, the nation’s newest version of civil aviation exhibition to be held in Hyderabad in March.