Priyam Garg Leads With Century As India U-19 Beat South Africa By 66 Runs

India U-19 captain Priyam Garg notched up a 103-ball 110 as his staff beat hosts South Africa by 66 runs to make a successful begin to the four-nation one-day sequence right here on Friday. Electing to bat, India posted 264/5 with Garg main from the entrance. Moreover the skipper, Dhruv Jurel (65) and Tilak Varma (42) made helpful contributions.

India then saved South Africa in examine and restricted them to 198/9. Left arm pacer Sushant Mishra was the decide of the bowlers with figures of four/48, whereas Ravi Bishnoi (2/29), Kartik Tyagi (1/25), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Tilak Varma (1/23) additionally chipped in with wickets.

For South Africa, captain Bryce Parsons top-scored with a 50-ball 57.

India U-19s will subsequent tackle Zimbabwe on Sunday. New Zealand are the fourth aspect within the event.

Transient scores: India U-19: 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110; Mondli Khumalo four/53) beat South Africa U-19: 198 for 9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57; Sushant Mishra four/48) by 66 runs.