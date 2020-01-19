Priyamani replaces Keerthy Suresh in Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan

PriyamaniFb

Maidaan, based mostly on the golden period of Indian soccer, has been within the information because the time it was introduced. With Ajay Devgn taking part in the lead, the film will depict how the Indian soccer crew introduced glory to the nation between 1952 and 1962, beneath the steerage of Syed Abdul Raheem.

The poster of the movie, earlier shared by Ajay, gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the movie additionally stars Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The newest information suggests the Nationwide Award-winning actress Priyamani has additionally been roped in to play the main woman of the movie. In different phrases, she has changed Keerthy Suresh.

Maidaan initially was presupposed to have Keerthy Suresh because the main woman and he or she had even shot for the primary schedule of the movie. However now, Priyamani is about to step into Keerthy’s sneakers and here is why.

As per a supply, each Keerthy and the makers of the movie felt that she regarded too younger to play a mom. The actress had misplaced weight too, as in comparison with the day she had signed for the movie to the current day.

Priyamani was just lately seen in Amazon Prime’s The Household Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee and has obtained praises for her position.