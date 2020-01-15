Priyanka Chopra gets Russo brother’s ‘Citadel’ with ‘GoT’ star Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra on the 2017 Vainness Honest Oscar Get together the place Nick Jonas first met herPascal Le Segretain/Getty Pictures

After Quantico and Baywatch, its Citadel for Priyanka Chopra. The ‘desi woman’ is but once more set to rock Hollywood in ‘Avengers’ filmmakers Russo brothers upcoming venture the place she can be seen sharing the display with Sport of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Titled Citadel, particulars concerning the forthcoming Amazon sequence are being stored below wraps, however it’s reported native language manufacturing will originate from Mexico.

Priyanka on Wednesday morning left her followers awed as she introduced the information on her Instagram deal with the place she exuded her pleasure writing, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series.”

And its not simply this sequence alone however Priyanka informed her followers to brace up for a multi-layered international franchise! “Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon,” she wrote.

As quickly because the information got here, stars together with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and even husband Nick Jonas, jumped in to congratulate her within the remark part.

Priyanka was among the many B-towners who made it to Hollywood as she bagged the position of Alex Parrish in American TV sequence Quantico. Properly, she did not make an enormous leap altogether however took child steps as she featured worldwide rappers like Pitbull in her early music movies.

Priyanka’s Quantico controversy

Whereas it turned to be an enormous profession alternative for Priyanka, she was caught in an issue regarding one of many episodes in 2018. She performed the position of an anti-terrorist officer who has deliberate an assault in Manhattan so as to body Pakistan. The next episode riled up the viewers and followers following which she issued an apology.

“I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change,” Priyanka had tweeted.

Priyanka-Nick marriage ceremony

Nevertheless, the matter cooled down and the identical yr, she tied the knot with singer and one of many members of well-known Jonas brother trio – Nick. The 2 wedded in an attractive vacation spot marriage ceremony in December.

The 2 at all times handle to make head turns with their scintillating seems and one latest encounter was their Golden Globe Awards seems.

The couple made a trendy entry to the 77th version of the Golden Globe Awards on the Beverly Hilton lodge in California on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). Their photos have been completely jaw-dropping!

Priyanka appeared beautiful carrying an off-shoulder pink robe at Golden Globes Awards 2020. She wore a Cristina Ottaviano gown, Bvlgari jewels, Christian Louboutin sneakers and a Jimmy Choo bag. Nick wore a Prada look with Bvlgari jewelry and timepiece.

The couple was additionally the presenter for the evening. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais returned because the host for the Golden Globes this yr.