Priyanka Chopra Has Never Seen Nick Jonas’ ‘Camp Rock’ — WHUT?!!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of many world’s hottest of all time, and we simply LOVE seeing how a lot they’re perpetually within the honeymoon section.

However their love story won’t have occurred if not for one very particular inventive alternative on Nick’s half.

In a brand new interview, Priyanka opens up the couple’s doorways to Harper’s Bazaar, telling all of them about their life collectively — and lets slip some very tasty tidbits alongside the best way!

First, speaking about how her hunky hubby has develop into a part of her each day routine, she says:

“The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it’s completely musical.”

Awww, that’s candy. Then out of nowhere, she reveals:

“I made a decision to this point him after seeing the video for Shut, the place his shirt comes off. In order that music is my favourite.”

Ha! We’d say “same” but when we’re being sincere we determined to this point Nick Jonas lengthy, lengthy earlier than that. However the scissoring with Tove Lo undoubtedly sealed the deal for us! Ha!

We don't know what web page of the Kama Sutra that is, however we're in!

We will’t blame Priyanka in any respect. Certain, he was a candy man once they talked at that Met Gala, however watching that vid she realized he had one other facet to him. And a entrance. And a again. LOLz!

If YOU need to relive the tremendous attractive video for Shut, we completely perceive…

Nevertheless, it was whereas discussing the couple’s film nights that Pri let essentially the most surprising truth slip:

“I hate watching films I’m in; all I see are the faults. However I’m completely satisfied to observe Nick’s. I’ve by no means seen Camp Rock, and everybody makes enjoyable of me about that, so perhaps quickly we’ll have a Camp Rock viewing social gathering. I wager it is going to be nice.”

WOW! Whut??

The 2008 Disney traditional could also be a contact after Priyanka’s time (bear in mind she’s ten years older than Nick), however how has she not performed her homework and seen it since they obtained collectively??

She’s really completely due. As she explains:

“We play a lot of music before bed. Nick and I didn’t really know that much about each other’s careers before we came into each other’s lives. So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, ‘This is my first song!’ or ‘This is my first movie!’ or ‘This is the first song I wrote myself,’ things like that. And actually that’s how we’re still getting to know each other.”

And by some means he saved Camp Rock from her?? How might he?!

Which means she by no means made him sing Introducing Me to her! Effectively, one thing tells us that’s going to vary quickly… Ha!

When did YOU determine you’ll date a Jonas??

