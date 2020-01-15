Priyanka Chopra joins Richard Madden for Russo brothers’ spy series Citadel, Nick…

Dwelling / TV / Priyanka Chopra joins Richard Madden for Russo brothers’ spy sequence Citadel, Nick Jonas says ‘so proud of you’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star reverse Richard Madden within the US version of Citadel, a drama sequence to be produced along side programmes from a number of different nations.An elated Priyanka took to Twitter to announce it. Amongst those that congratulated her was husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

“Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms,” the Baywatch star wrote.

Can’t wait to work with the proficient @_richardmadden and unbelievable @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered world franchise with interconnected native language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It’s going to really be world content material. Extra quickly. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/o4ADVX1QTw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 14, 2020

Sharing a information merchandise concerning the growth, Nick tweeted, “So proud! Can’t wait for this. Congrats @priyankachopra.” Priyanka was all love as she responded, “Thank you baby. Love you loads! @nickjonas”

Thanks child. Love you masses! @nickjonas https://t.co/9R5nmSUrZH — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 15, 2020

So proud! Can’t await this. Congrats @priyankachopra https://t.co/xUSR9OejN7 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 14, 2020

Additionally learn: It’s Congress vs BJP as states make Chhapaak and Tanhaji tax-free

The Citadel productions from different nations will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke mentioned. Additional particulars and launch dates weren’t introduced.

As per an Leisure Weekly report, Priaynka and Richard will star within the “US ‘mothership’ edition” of the spy sequence, which may even characteristic interconnected local-language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico (the latter installment being newly introduced). Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will function writers and govt producers of Citadel, with Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and the Russos on board as govt producers, it added.

“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Salke mentioned. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.” Native-language productions are being accomplished in Italy and India, with one other introduced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon known as the U.S. model the “mothership” of the mission, with manufacturing set to start this summer season.

In the meantime, Priyanka can be mentioned to be engaged on a mission about elaborate Asian weddings in collaboration with Mindy Kaling.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra