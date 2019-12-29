Priyanka Chopra – SRK to re-unite for a project?

Priyanka ChopraInstagram

It had been some time after Bajirao Mastani since we noticed Priyanka Chopra on the massive display screen. Whereas Priyanka did make a comeback with The Sky is Pink – a movie that actually empowered her performing excellence – it left her followers craving for extra.

Priyanka Chopra had revealed on Koffee with Karan that she was in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a challenge. Nonetheless, sources later revealed that the movie couldn’t materialise. However we now have excellent news for you! Priyanka Chopra can be again on the massive display screen and in a a lot larger and higher manner. Sure, you learn that proper.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to collaborate with the opposite SRK (Sidharth Roy Kapur) of the business. A Deccan Chronicle report says that Priyanka and Sidharth have already finalised the challenge and the announcement might be made any day now. The report states that other than the script, it’s the working setting that made Priyanka come again for this one.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had rejected Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ to be part of Sidharth Roy Kapur’s ‘The Sky is Pink’. The movie gained her rave critiques and can be anticipated to brush away a number of awards the approaching awards season. Nonetheless, the entire thing had not gone down effectively with Salman Khan who lashed out at Priyanka, took digs and jibes at her on a number of events.

Within the wrap-up occasion of The Sky is Pink, Priyanka had not directly revealed why she selected this movie and never the others. In a video that went viral, Priyanka was heard saying, “Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother?” When the folks current on the occasion requested what these ‘potboilers’ are, she selected to simply snicker it off.

“She (Priyanka) spoke to me saying, ‘Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues’. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film,” Salman had mentioned at a media interplay.