Priyanka Chopra’s passionate kiss with hubby Nick Jonas is ruling the internet [Video]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick JonasInstagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas by no means fail to present us main couple objectives. The much-in-love couple are at all times seen posting lovey-dovey footage on Instagram. Because the B city was ringing in New Yr’s Eve with their household and family members, Priyanka and Nick have been too seen welcoming New Yr with a kiss whereas elevating a toast. The video has been floating on the net since yesterday.

Whereas Jonas brothers – Nick, Kevin and Joe – carried out on stage, Priyanka together with Danielle and Sophie Turner cheered them. Because the clock struck 12, the ladies joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Yr with champagne.

That was certainly a gorgeous second for Pee Cee and Nick and Priyanka appeared elegant and fashionable in Pink outfit on 31st evening.

Priyanka-Nick’s mushy moments

With stuffed with gratitude and heat, Priyanka took to her Twitter to share: “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you, God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”

The yr 2019 was a particular yr for Priyanka Chopra, as she was seen sharing display screen area along with her bubby in Jonas album which was a deal with for her followers in addition to Jonas Brother’s coming collectively after a sustainable hole. Computer’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds additionally grabbed headlines.

She shared a one-minute and twenty-four-second video clip on her Twitter account that started with heartfelt laughter from the actor adopted by a number of snippets from 2019 recalling the main landmarks she achieved within the final decade. A few of her the main highlights within the video have been UNICEF, the varied journal covers she options on, and a few mushy clips with Nick together with the latest member in her household Gino.

Aren’t Priyanka and Nick the cutest couple in B-town!