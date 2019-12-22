Priyanka Gandhi Meets Families Of 2 Killed In UP Over Citizenship Law Clash

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to UP’s Bijnor to satisfy two individuals killed in violence

Lucknow:

Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the moment made an unscheduled go to to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met the households of two individuals killed in latest violence over the amended citizenship regulation.

Native Congress leaders mentioned she visited Nahtaur within the district to satisfy the households of the 2 individuals. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu mentioned Ms Gandhi additionally spoke with different residents.

Bijnor was one of many districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence over the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

On Saturday, Ms Gandhi accused the BJP authorities of utilizing dictatorial measures to suppress the voice of individuals as she condemned the detention of scholars, intellectuals, journalists and social employees.

The Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and the amended citizenship regulation are towards the Structure, she mentioned in an announcement. “The people of the country would not allow any such attack on the Constitution but the government was bent upon using force and violence against protesters,” she mentioned.

At a mega rally to launch the BJP’s marketing campaign for election in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned there was no plan to ship Indian Muslims to detention centres. “Those who are Muslims of this country’s soil, they have nothing to do with the citizenship law and the NRC. Neither is anybody sending the country’s Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India. This is a white lie,” PM Modi mentioned on the rally.

Reacting to his assertion, the Congress mentioned “detention centres are extremely real”. “Does PM Modi believe Indians can’t do a simple Google Search to fact check his lies? Detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power,” the Congress tweeted.

Protests are occurring intermittently in a number of components of the nation towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act. Assam and West Bengal noticed large-scale violence. Some states within the north-east say refugee-turned-citizens might overrun tribes and take away their political illustration in the long term.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.