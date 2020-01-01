Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Arrest Of UP Toddler’s Parents

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned governmen ought to free teh mom of the toddler.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday slammed the BJP authorities over the plight of a 14-month-old woman whose mother and father have been arrested for taking part in an anti-Citizenship legislation protest defying prohibitory orders, saying it’s the ethical responsibility of the federal government to permit the kid’s mom to go dwelling.

On December 19, folks gathered in Beniya Bagh space of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, to protest in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), defying curfew imposed by police.

The woman’s mother and father, activists Ekta (32) and Ravi Shankar (36), who run an NGO, Local weather Agenda, have been amongst these arrested in reference to the protest.

“To suppress civil demonstrations, the BJP government has shown such inhumanity and separated a small child from her parents,” Priyanka Gandhi mentioned in a tweet.

The toddler’s well being has deteriorated, however there was no change within the BJP authorities’s intentions, the Congress normal secretary mentioned.

“It is the moral duty of this government to allow the innocent mother of this child to go home,” she mentioned.