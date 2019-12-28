Priyanka Gandhi Stopped By UP Police On Way To Arrested Activist’s House

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned she had no concept why the police stopped her.

Lucknow:

Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday prevented by Lucknow police from visiting the household of an activist arrested throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act earlier this month. “What should I say — they have stopped me in the middle of the road. They have no reason to stop me. Only God know why they have done this!” she exclaimed.

Information company ANI reported that the Congress common secretary was out to go to the household of actress-activist Sadaf Jafar, who has been in custody since her arrest on December 19, when she was stopped by police. Celebration leaders have alleged that cops have been giving Ms Jafar the “third degree”, pulling her hair and beating her brutally.

Ms Jafar was arrested from Lucknow’s Parivartan Chowk, the place violent mobs had set media vans, personal autos and a authorities bus on fireplace after the protests spiralled uncontrolled. She was casting dwell on Fb, exhibiting the destruction within the space, when the police arrested her. Within the video shared on-line, the activist is heard asking why only some cops have been on responsibility within the space regardless of the large protester turnout.

A Lucknow court docket rejected Ms Jafar’s bail plea earlier this week, terming the offences she was booked underneath as “serious” in nature.

Priyanka Gandhi then went on to fulfill former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was additionally arrested throughout protests in opposition to the controversial regulation. The 76-year-old most cancers affected person was taken into custody on expenses of rioting.

His grandson, Siddharth Darapuri, later wrote a shifting Fb put up on the injustice of taking motion in opposition to a “just and upright” officer on such damning expenses. “Loved by his juniors and seniors, he was a person who did not shoot a fleeting miscreant at point-blank range even after the person fired at his jeep. He was a person who went alone to make a gang surrender, and not finish them off in an encounter. He revolutionised the police mess, which was marred and divided on caste lines. Never did he fire a single bullet from his service revolver,” the put up learn.

Uttar Pradesh law enforcement officials confirmed on Thursday that as many as 1,113 folks have been arrested from locations throughout the state in reference to the agitation. They’ve additionally recognized 498 folks — with as many as 148 from Meerut alone — who shall be requested to pay up for harm to public property.

As many as 21 folks have been killed in Uttar Pradesh ever since protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act started early this month. The controversial regulation, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

(With inputs from Businesses)