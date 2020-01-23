Priyanka Gandhi takes SP, BSP head-on; to lead Congress movement on farmers’ issues in UP

Priyanka Gandhi makes political plunge; will it save congress?













In an obvious try and nook the Samajwadi Occasion (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Occasion (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh and confront the ruling BJP head-on, the Congress will launch a statewide motion for the issues of farmers.

In accordance with sources, below the management of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress will organise ‘Kisan Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ on the village degree each month highlighting farmers’ issues within the state. Later, a large rally of farmers might be held within the districts of the state.

The technique for the motion has already been chalked out and this system might be formally introduced within the coming week. This system is anticipated to start after the Delhi Meeting elections are over.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a rally.Twitter

This would be the first main motion below the management of Congress normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi within the state.

Objective of the motion

A senior celebration functionary mentioned that the Congress celebration will tackle the Yogi Adityanath authorities on points like stray cattle, cost of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities within the procurement of paddy, and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.

“Party workers will reach out to the farmers to fill a form in which they can write about their problems. The forms collected from the farmers will be handed over to the Tehsildar/District Magistrate at the district level and will be sent to the state government,” he mentioned.

The Congress employees may also distribute leaflets during which the state of affairs of farmers might be in contrast in the course of the UPA and NDA governments.

Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

The celebration may also search mortgage waiver for farmers, waiver of half the electrical energy invoice, cowshed, and watchdog allowance in each village

It’s noteworthy that, late on Wednesday, Priyanka had taken a dig at Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav when she mentioned in Rae Bareli that some leaders didn’t stir out of their houses to assist the protests towards the citizenship legal guidelines.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, together with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is in Rae Bareli on a two-day tour the place the coaching of State Congress Committee and District Congress Committee heads is happening. Throughout her keep, Priyanka will give instructions to the leaders and employees of the celebration concerning the farmers’ motion.