Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks UP Government Over Activist’s Arrest

Police have put Sadaf in jail by making baseless allegations: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi:

Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra immediately batted for congress member and activist Sadaf Jafar who’s at present lodged in jail in fees of tried homicide and assault on public servants.

The activist’s bail petition was denied by a Lucknow court docket, which termed her offences beneath which she was arrested, severe in nature.

“The UP government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress activist Sadaf Zafar is clearly seen asking the police to arrest those who are spreading the violence. The police have put Sadaf in jail by making baseless allegations,” Ms Vadra tweeted as she reached Jafar’s home to fulfill her members of the family.

“Both of Sadaf’s children are eagerly awaiting the release of their mother. This insensitive government has separated children from their mother, old men from their children,” Ms Vadra mentioned in one other tweet.

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Justice of the Peace Sudesh Kumar mentioned Jafar will not be entitled to bail because the “offences under which she has been booked” are severe in nature.

Sadaf Jafar, who can be a Congress spokesperson, was arrested whereas she was reside on Fb from the spot the place the protests had gone violent.

