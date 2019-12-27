Priyanka Gandhi’s “Understand The Chronology” Attack On BJP, Amit Shah

Priyanka Gandhi used the “understand the chronology” phrase to assault the BJP.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi at this time made a veiled assault on Dwelling Minister Amit Shah and the ruling BJP over Mr Shah’s “understand the chronology” comment on the Nationwide Register of Residents and Citizenship Modification Act at an occasion earlier this yr. The youth within the nation “will not budge”, Ms Gandhi tweeted amid widespread protests throughout the nation over the brand new citizenship regulation.

“Aap chronology samajh lijiye (Please understand the chronology),” Mr Shah had mentioned at an occasion earlier this yr earlier than the parliament had cleared the citizenship regulation. “Pehle CAB ayega.. Fir NRC ayega….aur sirf Bengal ke liye nahi… saare desh ke liye ayega (First the Citizenship Amendment Bill will come, then NRC will follow. And not just for Bengal but for the entire country… infiltration is a problem across the country),” he had mentioned. Refugees needn’t fear, he had assured.

In a sharply-worded tweet, Ms Gandhi used the “understand the chronology” phrase to assault the ruling BJP.

“Understand the chronology… First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form government. Then they will ruin your universities. Then they will destroy the country’s constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a “idiot” but youngistan will not budge,” she wrote in Hindi.

The Congress chief’s tweet comes as protests proceed throughout the nation over the amended Citizenship Act which makes faith check for citizenship for the primary time in India. The protests have unfold to universities throughout the nation after crackdown on the scholars of the Jamia Millia College in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim College.

The federal government says the regulation will assist non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring nations – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – grow to be Indian residents in the event that they fled spiritual persecution and entered India earlier than 2015. Critics, nevertheless, say the regulation – that cleared parliament earlier this month – discriminates in opposition to Muslims and is in opposition to the secular tenets of the structure.

The 47-year-old chief additionally hit out on the authorities saying that the ruling occasion has failed to fulfill its ballot promise to generate two crore jobs. Opposition events have been consistently attacking the Modi authorities over financial slowdown amongst different points.

