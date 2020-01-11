Pro-CAA rally in Karnataka: Nearly hundreds of students participate waving the tricolour

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw large crowds













At occasions when there are raging protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, a whole bunch of scholars participated in a pro-CAA march right here on Friday.

A number of college students had been holding nationwide flags and placards that learn ‘We help CAA’.IANS | Representational

The professional-CAA demonstration began from the Basaveshwara school in Bengaluru, the place the scholars carried a 500-meter lengthy Indian nationwide flag.

A number of college students had been holding nationwide flags and placards that learn ‘We help CAA’.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

Amit Shah’s pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur

Talking at a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur this month, Amit Shah stated that the celebration will work laborious and attain out to the youth and minorities to make them perceive that the CAA has not been launched to grab citizenship however to present citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The rally was referred to as to make folks conscious of the CAA and the NRC.

BJP’s toll-free quantity to help CAA

Shah referred to as on the folks to present a missed name on 88662-88662 to share their help to PM Modi on the CAA and to present a befitting reply to the Mamata, Mayawati and Kejriwal grouping. The Residence Minister claimed that BJP obtained virtually 52 lakh pr0-CAA calls.