Pro lacrosse veteran Dan Dawson takes the long road home to T.O.

Spare for the few in a position to play in the identical space they reside and work in, commuting to ‘home’ video games is mostly part of a Nationwide Lacrosse League participant’s life.

For some Southern Ontario-based gamers, meaning six months of journeys down the NEXUS lane on the Peace Bridge to Buffalo or Rochester. For others, the draining procession to a gate at Pearson Airport for a home or U.S. flight is commonplace.

Dan Dawson determined final summer time that 18 seasons of vehicles and planes to residence video games was sufficient. So his free company want listing final summer time had just one identify on it. And the Toronto Rock had been more than pleased to oblige.

“I made it pretty clear there was only one conversation I wanted to have in the off-season and that was with Toronto,” he mentioned. “This is where I live and I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”

He, after all, nonetheless travels with the staff for highway video games however his subsequent journey is a brief one, a bus experience down the QEW to the KeyBank Middle on Saturday to face the Buffalo Bandits (7 p.m.). The Rock (Three-1) go into the sport off a 13-12 win over the Rochester Knighthawks final Saturday in Toronto whereas the Bandits (2-1) come off a 16-10 win over the Georgia Swarm.

Toronto’s signing of Dawson was greater than only a case of serving to a man out. The 6-foot-5 ahead is likely one of the NLL’s all-time greats, sitting within the top-five in profession NLL video games, targets, assists, and factors. And his profession additionally options six Mann Cup titles and three World Indoor championships. He will probably be within the league’s Corridor of Fame, possible the Canadian Lacrosse Corridor of Fame, and can have a number of different career-achievement accolades despatched his manner.

Dawson, 38, started his NLL profession in 2002 and frolicked in Columbus, Phoenix, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, Rochester, the place he gained two championships alongside along with his brother Paul, and Saskatchewan, the place he gained a 3rd.

In 2019 he performed for the growth San Diego Seals. And whereas he amassed 88 factors and liked that group, the journey turned an excessive amount of.

“Everything about San Diego was good for what I needed last year,” he mentioned. “But it was tough, though.”

“I was out Friday morning and didn’t get home until Sunday night. That’s three nights where I didn’t get to see my family and that wore out on me.”

His household was the largest consider his insistence on taking part in in Toronto.

“As you get kids, you want them to enjoy your experiences with you,” he mentioned. “To have the ability to bring them to games and come to practice and get them on the turf with me is something I’ll forever cherish.”

Dawson loves the Rock dressing room, a spot the place the blokes genuinely like one another and friendships will not be pressured. And three video games in, he has proven native followers why he nonetheless earns the nickname ‘Dangerous Dan’. His seven targets and 10 assists are near the staff lead, and has been a stabilizing issue within the Rock offence, which has proven higher movement and ball motion.

“He’s a calming influence up there for us,” Rock head coach Matt Sawyer mentioned. “He’s an extension of the coaching staff with his lacrosse IQ And he brings some size.”

“Dan has been a great addition to the team.”

And whereas he’s performed with the air miles, Dawson stays pushed to place within the steps on the lacrosse ground and weight room, even with the profession he has had.

“If you ever have the mindset of saying you’ve done everything and accomplished everything, it’s time to walk away from lacrosse,” he mentioned. “I still love and enjoy everything about this game.”

“I’m here to win a championship.”