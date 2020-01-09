Pro Wrestling Legend Pampero Firpo Passes Away

We’re saddened to listen to of the passing of Pampero Firpo. He was 89 years outdated. His reason behind demise was not introduced. He was voted into the Professional Wrestling Corridor Of Fame in 2018 and left many recollections behind.

Firpo labored as a wrestler for over 30 years and he handed away one month shy of his 90th birthday. He headlined Madison Sq. Backyard within the 60’s towards Pedro Morales and was a staple within the California wrestling scene.

His daughter Mary broke the information on his Twitter account at the moment as she honored her father’s reminiscence.

Pampero Firpo My beloved father, Pampero Firpo, (Juan Kachmanian), handed away at the moment just some months shy of his 90th birthday. As an expert wrestler for over 30 years, he thrilled followers world wide, wrestling in 21 completely different international locations throughout 5 continents. At house, he was loving, beneficiant, and protecting. He was trustworthy to God, dedicated to his household, and made associates wherever he went. On the finish, he expressed gratitude and peace for his extraordinary life well-lived. Thanks to his followers, associates, and colleagues who’ve shared your recollections, friendship, love, prayers, and assist with my dad and our household. It means the world to us. God bless you.



Firpo’s legend will all the time be remembered in a manner that many won’t understand. Randy Savage copied Firpo’s interview model and even his well-known “Oh Yeah!” got here from Firpo.

RIP

