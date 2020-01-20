Probe Agency ED Questions Karti Chidambaram Again In INX Media Case

Karti Chidambaram was final questioned on this case in October final 12 months (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, appeared earlier than the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning within the INX Media money-laundering case, officers mentioned.

The investigating officer of the case recorded the assertion of Karti Chidambaram, a Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, beneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA).

The MP has been questioned a number of instances by the company previously in reference to this case, during which his father and Congress chief P Chidambaram has additionally been quizzed.

P Chidamabaram had been arrested on this case by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) final 12 months and needed to spend over 100 days in custody earlier than he was launched in early December.

Karti Chidambaram too was arrested on this case by the CBI.

It’s understood that Karti Chidambaram is being questioned on some contemporary leads obtained by the company, apart from being confronted him with the statements of different witnesses and accused within the case.

In 2018, the ED had connected Karti Chidambaram’s property value Rs 54 crore that had been positioned in India, the UK and Spain in reference to the INX Media case.

Company sources had earlier alleged that P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram had been the “beneficial owners” of a number of shell companies that had been integrated in India and overseas in reference to a Overseas Funding Promotion Board (FIPB) approval given to the INX Media group in the course of the former’s tenure because the Union finance minister.

The central company’s probe discovered that the alleged kickbacks so obtained by the father-son had been used to fulfill their “personal expenses”.

They put the cash in over two dozen overseas accounts and bought a number of immovable property in international locations similar to Malaysia, the UK and Spain amongst others, in accordance with the ED.