Probe Agency NIA To Investigate J&K Cop Davinder Singh’s Case

New Delhi:

The Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) will probe a case by which a suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent, Davinder Singh, was caught in south Kashmir whereas allegedly ferrying two terrorists to Jammu final weekend, an official spokesman mentioned immediately.

Davinder Singh was arrested final weekend together with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a brand new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.

The 4 have been caught with arms and ammunition whereas they have been travelling in a automotive close to Qazigund on the nationwide freeway in south Kashmir.

After receiving orders from the Union Residence Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and began the investigation, the spokesman mentioned.