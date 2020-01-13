Probe Agency Raids 11 Locations In Kolkata In Alleged Hawala Case

Searches carried out on the premises of alleged animal smuggler Mohammad Inamul Haque, others: Official

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out searches at over 11 places right here, together with the residence of former Border Safety Power (BSF) commandant Zibi D. Mathew, in reference to its probe into an alleged hawala racket.

A senior ED official stated that a number of groups of the monetary probe company carried out the raids at over 11 locations within the metropolis over suspicion of hawala operatives and their shell firms.

The official stated that it carried out searches on the premises of alleged animal smuggler Mohammad Inamul Haque and others.

The ED searches got here within the wake of an FIR filed by the CBI towards Mathew, who was arrested by them in March final yr with over Rs 45 lakh in money. The official stated that it bought the tip-off that Mathew and Haque shared bond and thus to unearth their nexus involving monetary dealings, the ED raided a number of premises right here.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)