Probe Agency Raids Guwahati Home Of Assam Activist Arrested Over Protest

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi’s dwelling in Guwahati was raided by the Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) this morning. The activist was arrested beneath the stringent Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act earlier this month amid protests over the brand new citizenship regulation.

Akhil Gogoi has been accused of getting hyperlinks with a banned Maoist group. The activist tried to make use of the anti-citizenship regulation motion in Assam to assist the Maoists set up base within the state, the probe company officers have claimed.

In immediately’s raids, the NIA seized Akhil Gogoi’s outdated laptop computer and several other paperwork, together with RTIs filed by him, his spouse Karabi Gogoi mentioned. “They also took a diary that he wrote when he was jailed the last time. He wanted to write a book on his experiences in the jail. We requested the officials to let us keep a copy but they didn’t allow,” she mentioned.

Akhil Gogoi was arrested on December 12 amid widespread protests towards the amended Citizenship Act throughout the state. 5 days later, he was despatched to the NIA custody by a particular courtroom in Guwahati.

He was produced at NIA courtroom after the NIA custody ended.

Earlier this week, 93 college students had been detained close to the Assam Bhawan in Delhi after they had been demanding the discharge of the activist.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief has been protesting towards the citizenship regulation since final yr.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act is the primary regulation to make faith a criterion for Indian citizenship. The federal government says the CAA will assist non-Muslims minorities who fled spiritual persecution in Muslim-dominated Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh get Indian citizenship simply. Nevertheless, critics say the regulation discriminates blatantly towards Muslims and so, is totally towards secular ideas enshrined within the structure of India.