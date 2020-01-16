Probe Agency Summons AirAsia Chief, Officials In Money Laundering Case

The probe is expounded to allegations that AirAsia tried to control authorities insurance policies.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of AirAsia together with CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning in reference to a cash laundering case, officers stated as we speak.

The company had registered a case underneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) towards the airline and its officers in 2018.

Officers stated whereas Mr Fernandes has been summoned on January 20, few others have additionally been requested to depose for questioning within the following days.

The contemporary summons have been issued to take the probe ahead, officers stated.

The ED probe is expounded to allegations that the airline tried to control authorities insurance policies by means of corrupt means to get worldwide licence for its Indian enterprise AirAsia India Restricted.

The ED case was registered after the CBI filed an FIR to probe these allegations.

The ED can also be probing this case underneath the Overseas Trade Administration Act (FEMA).

Investigation within the case was initiated on the idea of the claims of ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry’s allegation that fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore, involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore, have been carried out in an occasion involving the airline.

The CBI and ED, of their felony FIRs, had booked Group CEO of Air Asia Fernandes, Tharumalingam Kanagalingam also called Bo Lingam, former Deputy Group CEO of Malaysia-based Air Asia Berhad, and R Venkataramanan, Director Air Asia India Ltd, Bengaluru, apart from corporations Air Asia India Pvt Ltd and Air Asia Berhad.

The allegation pertains to Air Asia officers and others allegedly attempting to control authorities insurance policies by means of corrupt means to get worldwide licence for its Indian enterprise Air Asia India Restricted.