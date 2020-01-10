Probe Proves Left Students’ Role In JNU Violence: Minister

Prakash Javadekar stated makes an attempt to malign ABVP’s picture have been uncovered. (File)

New Delhi:

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday stated the Delhi Police’s ongoing probe into the violence within the Jawaharlal Nehru College has made it clear that college students affiliated to Left-wing our bodies have been concerned within the incident.

Mr Javadekar, who’s BJP’s in-charge for the upcoming Delhi polls, stated the revelation by the police was “very important” as a “malafide” marketing campaign was being run to malign the get together’s scholar outfit Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He additionally attacked the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and AAP, saying these events have been “using students for their interests as they were frustrated after their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls”.

The AAP had earlier blamed the BJP of getting “mastery in fuelling riots” and elevating such points earlier than elections.

Mr Javadekar additionally appealed to the agitating JNU college students to finish the stir and permit educational session to begin.

The Delhi Police on Friday named 9 suspects concerned within the violence, claiming that seven of them belong to Left-leaning scholar organisations whereas two are affiliated to right-wing college students’ physique.

“Today’s revelation by the police was very important because a malafide campaign was launched 3-4 days ago, painting ABVP in black as the only culprit,” Mr Javadekar informed reporters.

“But, now it is known that CPI and CPI (M) student organisations and JNU Students” Union have done it (violence) after planning. They destroyed server of the university to stop registration of students, disabled CCTV cameras, and hit students in Periyar hostel,” union minister alleged.

Mr Javadekar stated the scholars shouldn’t permit them to be “used” by political events for his or her vested pursuits.

“I appeal for beginning the academic session peacefully. The students may raise their demands, but allowing the political parties to use them is wrong. We condemn violence. Students may agitate but physical violence is wrong. We also participated in students politics but it should not be violent,” Javadekar stated.

He additionally requested political events to not “misuse” college students of their politics and held leaders of the Left, Congress and AAP “responsible” for “instigating” them.