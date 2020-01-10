Probe Team Arrests One Of The Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Gauri Lankesh, a journalist, was murdered in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. (File)

Bengaluru:

The Particular Investigation Workforce (SIT) probing the homicide of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one particular person in reference to the case.

Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, 44, who was absconding was arrested on Thursday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the SIT stated in a press release.

In line with the probe crew, the person was a part of the conspiracy to kill Gauri Lankesh and is accused quantity 18 within the case.

“His house is being searched for clues. He will be produced before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate… (on Friday),” the SIT stated.

Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist, was murdered in her dwelling in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Investigators stated the gang had additionally ready a listing of individuals whom they wished to kill. The record included famous playwright Girish Karnad and rationalist KS Bhagawan.

The SIT had named Sanatan Sansthan in its extra cost sheet filed earlier than a metropolis courtroom. The SIT additionally stated that the 18 accused within the case are lively members of an organised crime syndicate. In line with the SIT, the members of the syndicate strictly adopted the rules and ideas talked about within the e-book “Kshatradharma Sadhana”.

Sanatan Sanstha has, nevertheless, dismissed the SIT’s allegations in reference to the homicide case.