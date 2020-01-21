Proceedings Against Karti Chidambaram In Tax Evasion Case Stayed By Court

Excessive Court docket has granted interim keep on proceedings in opposition to Karti Chidambaram in tax evasion case

Chennai:

The Madras Excessive Court docket in the present day granted an interim keep until January 27, on the proceedings in opposition to Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and his spouse Srinidi in reference to a case of alleged revenue tax evasion, pending earlier than a decrease court docket.

Justice M Sundar, earlier than whom the petition by Karti Chidambaram and his spouse, in search of to stall the proceedings earlier than the particular court docket constituted to listen to circumstances associated to MPs and MLAs got here up for listening to, granted an interim injunction until January 27.

The matter pertains to the alleged non-disclosure of Rs 1.35 crore acquired by Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, and his spouse Srinidhi in money on the market of land at Muttukadu close to Chennai.

The decrease court docket, which is proposed to border expenses is restrained from doing so due to the interim keep.

The petitioners have submitted that the transaction was accomplished and returns of revenue had been filed in 2015 when Karti Chidambaram was not a member of Parliament.

The deputy director of revenue tax Investigation, Chennai, had filed a grievance on September 12, 2018 in opposition to the petitioners earlier than the Further Chief Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Court docket-II (Financial Offences) for offences beneath sections 276c(1) and 277 of the I-T Act.

The case was later transferred to the particular court docket.

