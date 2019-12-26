Procession In Aligarh, Internet Suspended In Agra, Mathura

Web companies will will stay suspended in Agra and Mathura until Friday night.

New Delhi:

Amid the continuing protests surrounding the brand new Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019, restrictions underneath Part-144 of CrPC, or ban of gathering of extra individuals, have been imposed in numerous components of the nation in view of the prevailing regulation and order scenario.

A procession towards the act will happen in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as we speak at 5 pm. Web companies will will stay suspended in Agra and Mathura until Friday night.

In the meantime, 51 professors of Banaras Hindu College in UP and its affiliated schools have launched a signature marketing campaign towards the Citizenship Modification Act and the residents’ record NRC on Wednesday. In Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia college students protesting towards the amended Citizenship Act celebrated Christmas whilst their agitation entered its 13th day.

Listed below are the LIVE Updates on protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA):

100 offenders get notices in Lucknow, 300 in UP

The Lucknow district administration has served notices to 100 individuals concerning the violent protests within the state capital final week. “So far 100 people have been issued show cause notices, and have been given seven days’ time to prove their innocence,” stated Abhishek Prakash, District Justice of the Peace, Lucknow.

Web Providers In Agra Suspended District Administration of Agra: Cellular web companies and broadband companies to stay suspended from eight am as we speak to six pm tomorrow. – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2019