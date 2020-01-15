Professional bull riders reflect on death of Mason Lowe a year after the cowboy died during a 2019 National Western Stock Show rodeo

Getty Photographs file Mason Lowe competes in the course of the PBR Kansas Metropolis Invitational at Dash Middle on February 12, 2017 in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri.

Wherever Jess Lockwood goes, he carries a bit reminder of his buddy and fellow cowboy Mason Lowe — a cross produced from the leather-based of Lowe’s boots the day the skilled bull rider died contained in the pen on the Denver Coliseum.

The cross stays in Lockwood’s rodeo gear bag, proof of the chance he takes each time he mounts a bucking bull.

“To have a friend pass away doing what I do every weekend, it changes your mind-set for damn sure,” mentioned Lockwood, the third-ranked bull rider on the planet. “It kind of makes you just appreciate everything you got in life.”

Because the Nationwide Western Inventory Present celebrates its 114th 12 months in Denver, the rodeo group continues to be recovering from Lowe’s loss of life on Jan. 15, 2019 — the primary rodeo-related loss of life within the inventory present’s historical past. The Skilled Bull Riders group says the accident hasn’t prompted any security adjustments for its riders, who preserve that the Western pastime — typically known as probably the most harmful eight seconds in sports activities — is as protected as it could get.

For bull riders, their households and different members of the tight-knit rodeo group, Lowe’s loss of life prompted exhausting reflection as they vowed to maintain doing what they love whereas they rallied round one among their very own.

Andy Cross, Denver Publish file Skilled bull rider Daniel Tinsman of Farmland Indiana, proper, takes a second to wish earlier than his experience within the PBR Denver Chute Out Bull Using Finals on the Denver Coliseum Jan. 16, 2019. Fellow rider Mason Lowe, 25, from Exeter, Missouri, was killed the night time earlier than when a bull landed on his chest in the course of the PBR Chute Out competitors.

Honoring a fallen rider

Even within the brutal world of aggressive bull driving, deaths are uncommon. Lowe’s was the third involving a a rider at a Skilled Bull Riders occasion for the reason that group’s founding in 1992.

Andrew Giangola, a spokesman for the Skilled Bull Riders, mentioned the group checked out potential security adjustments within the wake of final 12 months’s incident however decided that Lowe’s loss of life was merely an anomaly.

“The protective vest worn by all PBR riders has prevented countless injuries over the years,” Giangola mentioned in a message. “In this instance, PBR investigated and concluded the vest did not malfunction. The blunt force was extraordinary and unfortunately resulted in tragedy. We mourn Mason’s loss and are proud to celebrate his legacy.”

The loss of life of bull rider Lane Frost in 1989 prompted vital adjustments to security within the sport: Riders are required to put on protecting Kevlar vests, which guard in opposition to punctures from a bull’s horn, as effectively disperse the impression of the animal’s weight if stomped.

As well as, bull riders born Oct. 15, 1994, or later, are required to put on helmets.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish Jesse Petri prepares for his experience in the course of the PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Lockwood, who gained’t be competing in the course of the inventory present, mentioned he nonetheless wears the identical gear as earlier than, which features a vest and a helmet.

“There’s not much else you can cover your body with that can help,” the 22-year-old Montana native mentioned. “You got what you got, and you hope it doesn’t come in need when you’re riding.”

Whereas security precautions gained’t change, the bull driving group will honor Lowe’s reminiscence. A tribute will probably be introduced throughout Wednesday’s PBR finals on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present.

In October, the PBR launched the Mason Lowe Memorial Scholarship Program to help college students who plan to proceed their schooling in school or vocational packages providing rodeo, Western sports activities or agriculture curriculum. The group has raised $60,000, and a minimum of 10 recipients will probably be awarded scholarships this month.

“We are honored to help establish this scholarship in Mason’s memory to help deserving young students, because helping others is what Mason did all the time,” Sean Gleason, the PBR’s CEO, mentioned in an October information launch asserting the scholarships.

The bull driving group additionally renamed its annual premier sequence occasion in St. Louis because the Mason Lowe Memorial, and this previous fall it introduced the primary Mason Lowe Award, given to the person incomes the high-markedride of the season. The winners for coming many years will obtain a cross produced from the boots Lowe wore the day he was bucked off a bull and died.

Andy Cross, Denver Publish file Skilled bull rider Stormy Wing, from Dalhart Texas, sports activities a tribute sticker to fallen rider Mason Lowe earlier than competing within the PBR Denver Chute Out Bull Using Finals on the Denver Coliseum on Jan. 16, 2019.

In November, Lockwood stood earlier than 1000’s of followers in a Las Vegas area to simply accept the primary cross. He smiled barely as he grasped the small wood field, the corners of his mouth quivering as he put an arm round Lowe’s widow, Abbey.

“Mason was everyone’s friend,” Lockwood mentioned. “To have something like that happen, to win an award given in his memory — it’s pretty damn cool.”

Abbey Lowe mentioned she has been honored by the rodeo group’s response.

“I want to thank each and every person that has reached out or given in any form,” she advised The Denver Publish in a Fb message. “It truly let me know he left an incredible mark on the world. His will to overcome every situation and strive for greatness will never be forgotten. A true champion through and through. We were all blessed to have him for the time we did.”

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish Ouncie Mitchell will get bucked in the course of the PBR Denver Chute Out on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Getting again on the bull

A tragic vibe permeated the skilled bull driving circuit within the months after Lowe’s loss of life. Lockwood mentioned. The riders traded Lowe tales, all the time the great ones. For somebody like Lockwood in his early 20s, loss of life doesn’t come round too typically.

“You walk out the door saying ‘I love you’ to your family, really soaking it in every time you leave the house,” Lockwood mentioned. “Because it’s a dangerous sport and you may not return. It’s kind of scary.”

Angie Lockwood, Jess’ mom, was within the area final January when Lowe bore the brunt of a bull’s highly effective legs. She didn’t sleep effectively for some time, her blood pumping as she replayed it in her thoughts again and again. The elder Lockwood, the mom of two boys on the skilled circuit, mentioned she’s nonetheless afraid to stroll again into the Coliseum.

“It was an eye opener for everybody,” she mentioned. “It became real right before our eyes.”

However for an expert bull rider, concern can’t be part of the equation.

“They can’t internalize it too much,” mentioned Christina Heald, an in depth buddy of the Lowes who runs a sports activities administration company for skilled bull riders. “You have to face the facts: In what they do, if they internalized it too much, they would never get on one.”

That fear-nothing mentality was precisely how Lowe preferred to experience.

“If you would have asked him, ‘How do you want to do die, Mason?’ Heald said, “He would have told you, ‘It would be riding a great bull.’ ”

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish Mason Ward rides as fellow cowboys watch from the chutes in the course of the PBR Denver Chute Out on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

