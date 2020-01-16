Professional dog walker who was accused of losing pets goes to court

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:22 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:24 EST, 16 January 2020

Louise Lawford, 49, had been taking care of the animals for 3 homeowners when she claimed they immediately bolted off after been spooked by a gun shot

An expert canine walker accused of dropping a number of pets who had been dubbed the ‘Tamworth 5’ will face prosecution for animal welfare offences, it emerged right now.

Louise Lawford, 49, had been taking care of the animals for 3 homeowners when she claimed they immediately bolted off after been spooked by a gun shot in Hopwas Woods close to Tamworth, Staffordshire, on June 23 final 12 months.

A whole bunch joined a search to trace down Pablo, Maggie, Charlie, Ralph and Jack however they had been by no means discovered, whereas suspicious homeowners – two of whom heard their pets had been discovered lifeless – contacted police after Lawford disappeared and stopped taking calls.

Police tracked down the businesswoman however determined after an investigation that there was inadequate proof to cost her with theft.

Nevertheless, it emerged right now that Lawford, who ran Pawford Paws in Sutton Coldfield, close to Birmingham, shall be hauled earlier than courtroom after town council accused of a string of animal welfare offences.

She is accused of 9 animal welfare offences, together with 5 counts of enterprise group walks with out guaranteeing every canine had been vaccinated, permitting canine off the lead with out written consent and failing to contact the homeowners or canine warden instantly when canine had been misplaced.

House owners of the lacking canine say additionally they plan to take civil motion towards Lawford following the result of the courtroom case. Pictured is Becky Parsons (proper) who owns Pablo (left)

Maggie was one other certainly one of Becky Parson’s two canine that had been left within the care of Ms Lawford

She additionally faces three counts of breaching situations of the licence to function a enterprise offering residence boarding for canine and a cost of failing to offer veterinary remedy for a pores and skin an infection for a canine.

The town council additionally confirmed Lawford, of Erdington, Birmingham, had her canine boarding licence revoked on June 28.

House owners of the lacking canine say additionally they plan to take civil motion towards Lawford following the result of the courtroom case.

Tamworth 5: The canine that disappeared on a stroll and have nonetheless not been discovered 1. Pablo: Male, black pug with a white flash on chest and greying muzzle, eight-years-old. 2. Ralph: Male, fawn pug, five-years-old. three. Maggie: Feminine, Jack Russell, six-years-old. four. Charlie: Male, black pug, three-years-old. 5. Jack: Male, French Bulldog Brindle, younger grownup.

Becky Parsons, now 40, a barber, who owns canine Maggie and Pablo, mentioned: ‘That is simply the beginning of the progress we’re making.

‘We’ve got loads of our personal proof of what occurred to the canine and the way they died. We’re taking our personal civil motion as properly. We’re glad we obtained this far.

‘We all know what occurred to the canine however we will not talk about it at this level due to the authorized motion.’

April Lock, 28, a enterprise administrator, mentioned: ‘We had been instructed how the canine died and the occasions surrounding it, so we have now our personal case to contemplate.

‘We plan to take our personal authorized motion afterwards however we’re happy with the newest developments and we shall be at courtroom. We wish justice for the canine.

‘It’s completely heartbreaking to lose a pet and the style wherein this has occurred has devastated all of us.

‘We all the time had that hope that they might come residence. We nonetheless had that tiny little bit of hope that they had been on the market. Our infants did not deserve this. They had been simply harmless little canine.’

She’s going to seem at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court docket subsequent Thursday.

Ralph and Charlie pictured above additionally went lacking, with their proprietor April Lock saying her life will ‘by no means be the identical’