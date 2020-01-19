Professor Jacka’s Spicy salad with farro, sprouts and crispy chickpeas 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020

Good-quality meals like this may optimise psychological and mind well being throughout your lifespan

Supplied by Professor Jacka from her glorious ebook Mind Changer, demonstrating how consuming good-quality meals like this may ‘optimise mental and brain health across your lifespan’. This scrumptious heat salad with chickpeas, brussels sprouts and wholegrain farro will take you and your microbiome to a greater place!

Serves 2

210g can chickpeas, drained

1 tbsp further virgin olive oil, for drizzling

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp fennel seeds

120g farro

300g brussels sprouts, trimmed and sliced

1½ tbsp currants

2-Three tbsp pomegranate seeds

For the dressing

1 tbsp further virgin olive oil

1½ tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

pinch of chilli flakes

sea salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200C/ 180C fan/gasoline 6 and line a baking tray with nonstick baking paper. Unfold over the chickpeas, drizzle with olive oil and scatter with the cumin and fennel seeds. Roast for 30 minutes or till golden and crispy.

In the meantime, prepare dinner the farro in response to the packet directions and maintain it heat. Blanch the sprouts in boiling water for 1 minute, then drain and add to the farro.

Switch to a serving bowl and high with the currants and chickpeas.