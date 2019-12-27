Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Parts Of Delhi To Prevent Violent Protests

Part 144 has been put in place in 12 police station areas in North East Delhi.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have made elaborate preparations to test and cope with any regulation and order scenario within the nationwide capital and prohibitory orders have been imposed in a number of delicate areas of town.

Restrictions below part 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within the space close to Lal Quila, a big a part of North East Delhi district and round UP Bhawan in anticipation of the protests.

In Seelampur the place protests turned violent on December 17 however remained peaceable final Friday, part 144 has been imposed and about 15 corporations of police pressure have been deployed. The police additionally carried out a flag march within the morning and urged native Muslim clerics to attraction for peace and tranquillity.

In line with the police, part 144 has been put in place in 12 police station areas in North East Delhi.

Heavy police deployment has additionally been made across the Jama Masjid space the place 1000’s joined protesters to march to Darya Ganj space the place stones had been thrown at cops and properties had been vandalized.

“Delhi Police is ready to deal with any situation. As a precautionary measure, police have deployed several companies of force in some areas,” stated MS Randhawa, Delhi Police public relations officer.

He additionally appealed individuals to not imagine in rumours on social media and keep peace.

“Police is also monitoring social networking sites to check rumours,” he stated.

Safety has additionally been elevated within the Jamia Nagar, one other main flashpoint within the metropolis that noticed violent protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

A number of individuals and policemen had received injured within the violent protests in elements of town.