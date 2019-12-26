December 26, 2019 | 10:19am | Up to date December 26, 2019 | 10:20am

A distinguished United Kingdom lawyer is being investigated after he bizarrely boasted on-line that he clubbed a fox to loss of life with a baseball bat.

Legal professional Jolyon Maugham, who is thought for his work to derail Brexit, sparked outrage on-line from animal lovers Thursday over his claims he killed a fox making an attempt to get into the rooster coop at his dwelling in central London.

“Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How’s your Boxing Day going?” he tweeted.

He continued saying that his chickens had been “pretty distressed” by the fox, main him to leap into motion whereas sporting his spouse’s too-small kimono and affected by a hangover.

“Wasn’t a great deal of fun,” he wrote. “Got caught up in the protective netting around the chickens and I wasn’t sure what else to do. Not looking forward to untangling it.”

However his tweets led to backlash from animal activists who referred to as on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to research him.

“We’ve been made aware of this and are looking into it,” the group tweeted, including the incident was “distressing to hear.”

Maugham stated he contacted the charity himself and was ready to defend his actions.

“To those concerned I have broken the law, I called and spoke to the RSPCA and left my contact details,” he wrote on Twitter.