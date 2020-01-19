Promiscuous Queen bees are more likely to be executed by their colonies

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

Queen stingless bees face a higher threat of being executed if they don’t stay trustworthy to 1 male, new analysis has discovered.

Stingless bees are present in tropical climates corresponding to Brazil and are carefully associated to honeybees and bumblebees.

However queen stingless bees are normally loyal to 1 male.

Scientists stated queens which mated with multiple employee had been extra more likely to produce infertile offspring, in any other case often called diploid males.

Scientists stated queen stingless bees (pictured) which mated with multiple employee had been extra more likely to produce infertile offspring

The colony will then execute the queen as a result of the offspring are faulty and can’t reproduce.

And for each diploid male produced, it means there’s one much less employee bee within the hive.

The examine, which was revealed within the American Naturalist, helped biologists to know why some species mated with a number of males whereas different remained loyal to 1, in accordance with The Telegraph.

The College of Sussex and College of Sao Paulo in contrast the destiny of queens in numerous hives in an experiment in Brazil.

Scientists discovered that the queen doubled her likelihood of being executed if she mated with two males.

Whereas a queen honeybee could mate with as much as 20 males, queen stingless bees are normally loyal to 1 male. Pictured: A drone bee copulating with a queen bee

In line with Francis Ratnieks, Professor of Apiculture (beekeeping) on the College of Sussex, the explanations for that is ‘pretty complicated’.

Professor Ratnieks stated: ‘Briefly, it’s as a result of genetics of intercourse willpower in bees and the chance of what’s often called ‘matched mating”.

Regular male bees are produced from an unfertilised egg and subsequently solely have one set of chromosomes from the mom, and subsequently just one intercourse allele.

Nonetheless if the egg is fertilised it should have two units of chromosomes – one from the mom and one from the daddy.

If the 2 intercourse alleles are totally different, the bee is feminine, but when they’re the identical it is going to be a diploid male, often called ‘matched mating’.