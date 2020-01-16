“Propaganda” Says Congress On Ministers’ Visit To Jammu And Kashmir

Beginning Saturday, 36 ministers can be on a number of journeys to numerous components of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre’s plan to ship 36 ministers and BJP leaders to Jammu and Kashmir in a large outreach programme has drawn ridicule from the Congress, which has questioned the federal government’s declare concerning the scenario being regular there.

“Home Minister says it is all normal. If it is normal then why 36 ministers are visiting? Their going proves that problem is still there, it is not normal,” senior Congress chief and former union minister Kapil Sibal mentioned, dubbing the go to a “propaganda mission”.

The celebration additionally questioned if Union ministers can go to Jammu and Kashmir, why cannot opposition leaders be allowed?

“If these government ministers can go, why can’t we?” Mr Sibal mentioned, alleging that the opposition leaders are being blocked as they might meet the frequent individuals and perceive their issues.

Beginning Saturday, 36 ministers can be on a number of journeys to numerous components of Jammu and Kashmir. The record contains Purshottam Singh Rupala, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Gen VK Singh, Smriti Irani, G Kishen Reddy, Gajender Singh Shekhawat, Anurag Thakur, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kiren Rijiju.

The record, which is in possession of HEARALPUBLICIST, exhibits there might be 51 journeys deliberate for Jammu, and solely eight to Srinagar.

The Kashmir Valley has been below a sequence of restrictions because the authorities’s announcement in August, which incorporates detention of its political leaders and web blackout that is being eliminated in phases.

“We will see whom they meet,” mentioned Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad. “So far two foreign delegations have gone there. They met only the people the union government wanted them to meet. They neither met the local people, nor the political leaders who have been kept under detention. They did not even meet the traders,” he added.

A senior BJP chief instructed HEARALPUBLICIST, “When we do not meet people, there is criticism that we are isolating Jammu and Kashmir. And when we do, then also eyebrows are raised”.

The Narendra Modi authorities, he added, is all for reaching out and listening to the “concerns and problems of the people”.