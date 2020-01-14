Property developers to build two homes on site where teen was murdered

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Printed: 13:14 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:22 EST, 14 January 2020

Millionaire property builders who need to construct houses on the web site on the centre of the Margaret Fleming homicide case have had their plans permitted.

Avril Jones, 59, and Edward Cairney, 77, have been convicted of murdering weak teen Margaret, whose physique has by no means been discovered, on the Excessive Courtroom in Glasgow final yr.

Margaret was final seen in December 1999, aged 19, however harrowing proof heard on the trial of her ‘carers’ revealed she had been certain to a chair and had her hair hacked off.

Edward Cairney, 77, left, and Avril Jones, 59, have been convicted of murdering Margaret Fleming, who has not been seen since December 1999 aged 19 and whose physique has by no means been discovered

Police searched their dwelling in Inverkip, Inverclyde, pictured, in December 2016 in a bid to get better Ms Fleming’s physique. The home was later demolished because it was now not match for human habitation

She was stored a prisoner on the couple’s squalid dwelling, Seacroft, a bungalow on the banks of the River Clyde, in Inverkip, Inverlcyde, after transferring in with Cairney and Jones following the dying of her father, Derek.

The bungalow was demolished because it was deemed unfit for human habitation – however now two ‘architecturally designed’ homes have been nodded by means of by Inverclyde Council.

The ultra-modern indifferent houses are geometrically designed with glass balconies.

Entrepreneur Minaz Rajabali, 57, and enterprise companion Harinder Singh Kohli, 51, primarily based within the West Midlands, purchased Seacroft cottage for £120,000 in 2017.

They got permission to demolish it.

Margaret Fleming, pictured, who had studying difficulties, was positioned into the care of Cairney and Jones after her father Derek died

Background papers submitted as a part of the applying mentioned: ‘The designs and supplies take inspiration from the ocean, the woodlands and the semi-rural location to mirror the situation of this plot of land.

‘It’s important right here to stress the very unhappy current historical past of this web site.

‘It has been on the forefront of a homicide inquiry and trial and as such has left this lovely space of land with a melancholy that actually must be lifted.

‘It’s within the pursuits of the realm, and naturally the close by neighbours, to deliver new life to this land and erase, the place potential, the reminiscence of this dreadful occasion.

‘An thrilling new trendy growth will assist obtain this.

‘It’s after all a really lovely web site being as it’s on the south financial institution of the Clyde Estuary and it has up to now been underdeveloped for a single home.

‘Not solely this, the outdated home, and people of the 2 neighbours didn’t take any actual benefit of the beautiful riverside location and distinctive web site..’

Cairney and Jones additionally fraudulently claimed almost £200,000 in advantages by pretending Margaret was nonetheless alive.

Each Jones and Cairney have been convicted of homicide and trying to defeat the ends of justice, and Jones was additionally convicted of fraud – though a choose mentioned they each benefited financially.

They have been sentenced to life, and instructed they might serve 14 years behind bars earlier than being eligible to use for parole.

Cairney continues to protest his innocence and lodged an attraction in July.